BURLEY — Idaho State Police are investigating the death of a woman at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center, officials said.
Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said Monday that the inmate died Friday night at the Mini-Cassia Criminal Justice Center.
Warrell said he could not release the woman’s name, age or circumstances of the death.
“We have requested that Idaho State Police investigate the incident, and we can’t release any other information,” Warrell said.
According to the Cassia County Sheriff’s blotter, jail staff called 911 at 6:44 p.m. Friday to report that a woman inmate was unresponsive and not breathing.
