Idaho resident found dead in Mountain Home, ‘estranged husband’ arrested in Texas

MOUNTAIN HOME — Police in Mountain Home are investigating a “suspicious death” after a body was found inside a home in the southwest area of the city.

On Tuesday, officers were sent to a home while investigating a missing persons case, according to a news release from the Mountain Home Police Department. When they arrived, officers found a deceased person in the home.

Investigators believe the person’s death could be “a result of domestic violence involving an estranged husband,” the news release says. The name of the deceased was not released as of Tuesday evening.

The alleged suspect, who was also not named by police as of Tuesday, is reportedly in police custody in Pecos, Texas.

In addition, police say the man was arrested with children, and the children are safe.

The reported suspect is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond for one count of failing to report a deceased person.

Idaho State Police and the ISP’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Processing Unit were called to the scene of the death to assist in the investigation.

Little other information was released by police Tuesday, as the investigation is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this case, contact Detective Corley at the Mountain Home Police Department at 208-587-2101.

