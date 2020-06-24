Idaho prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19, along with several staff, IDOC says

In addition to the men who live at ISCC, there are “a little over 400 staff between contractors and IDOC employees” who work at ISCC. “On any given day an average of approximately 150 come through in a 24-hour period,” according to IDOC spokesperson Jeff Ray.

“On Wednesday afternoon I was informed that an inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Center tested positive for COVID-19,” Gov. Brad Little said in a written statement. “As one of the last states to have a confirmed coronavirus case in our inmate population, the Idaho Department of Correction has had several months to prepare for a positive case and take the necessary precautions to reduce the likelihood of spread. The health and safety of the inmates in the state’s custody, as well as the state employees who work with them, is paramount. I am confident that the plan IDOC has in place will meet the health and safety needs of all at IDOC.”