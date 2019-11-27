{{featured_button_text}}
Top row, left to right: Shawn Reber, Seth Holden Bottom row, left to right: Joshua Schmitz, Trevor Byram, Patrick Telleria 

 ADA COUNTY JAIL

BOISE — Investigators executed an operation over the weekend that led to the arrests of multiple Treasure Valley men who were targeting children online, according to law enforcement.

The three-day operation resulted in the arrests of nine people, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. Five face prosecution on state charges and four were federally charged. The suspects were booked into the Ada County Jail.

The men are:

Jesse A. Kelly-Castillo, 23, of Boise, arrested Friday, faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

Trevor M. Byram, 25, of Boise, arrested Friday, faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

Maxwell G. Hennerley, 23, of Boise, arrested Friday, faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

Joshua R. Schmitz, 33, of Garden City, arrested Saturday, faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

Shawn M. Reber, 27, of Fruitland, arrested Saturday, faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

Seth M. Holden, 29, of Garden City, arrested Saturday, faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

Vern L. Moore, 55, of Kuna, arrested Sunday, faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

Patrick P. Telleria, 35, of Boise, arrested Sunday, faces a state charge of enticing a child through use of the internet or other communication device.

Jordan M. Drake, 32, of Boise, arrested Sunday, faces a federal charge of coercion and enticement.

“This operation took nine dangerous child predators off the streets,” said Eben Roberts, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Seattle, through a news release. “This operation’s success, and those like it, is a direct result of the strong partnership shared between HSI and local, state and federal law enforcement. HSI is committed to protecting children from those seeking to take advantage of their innocence.”

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the AG’S Idaho Crimes Against Children unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The ICAC unit works with the Idaho ICAC task force, a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children. ICACIdaho.org is a resource for parents and children to learn about ways young people can stay safe in the digital world.

