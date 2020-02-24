Idaho man’s 4 horses died of thirst. He’ll serve 4 days in jail for animal cruelty

CALDWELL — A man who allowed four horses to die in a pasture without water in 2018 was sentenced to four days in jail and eight years of probation by 3rd District Magistrate Judge Robert Jackson on Friday.

Ivan “Shannon” Pearce II, of New Plymouth, was found guilty of four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after a jury trial in November. Jackson imposed an underlying sentence of 180 days in jail for each count, but suspended 130 days of that time.

Pearce must serve one day in jail for each count and five days of inmate labor detail in lieu of 29 days of jail time, according to a copy of the Payette County judgments.

Another 20 days of jail time are discretionary time that could be imposed if he were to violate his probation.

The judge granted Pearce a withheld judgment, meaning that if he is compliant with his probation, he could go back before the judge and ask to have to convictions dismissed from his record.