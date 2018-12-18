LAPWAI — A Lapwai man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Tuesday for assaulting a woman because he believed she had taken apple cider vinegar from him.
Jason Bryon Redheart, 60, attacked a 64-year-old woman with a metal baseball bat in January, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Redheart apologized in court and his lawyers asked for no prison time given his clean record, but the judge said such a violent attack deserved prison time.
Following his 27-month term, Redheart will be under supervised release for three years.
