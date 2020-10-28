Idaho juvenile corrections reports coronavirus cases among youth, staff

BOISE — Like the rest of Idaho during the coronavirus pandemic, the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections has dealt with multiple cases of COVID-19 within its facilities.

Since March, the IDJC has reported 19 coronavirus cases among youth living in its facilities, according to director Monty Prow. Of those cases, 17 were found in the IDJC’s facility in St. Anthony and two were reported in a reintegration program in the Treasure Valley.

Prow said that 15 of those youth have been medically cleared and have rejoined their program groups. The remaining four have “mild symptoms” and are expected to rejoin their programs soon, according to Prow. There have been 29 positive coronavirus tests among IDJC staff, though most have been medically cleared and have returned to work.

Despite the cases, the daily education, rehabilitation and treatment has continued for the juveniles who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Though the department limits direct contact between families and youth in their facilities due to COVID-19, Prow said IDJC continues to look for opportunities to connect families through phone calls, video and the internet on a more frequent basis.

The department reported in August that a 20-year-old man in a IDJC reintegration program tested positive for the coronavirus, though he was not living in a juvenile corrections facility when the case was found.