Idaho inmates worked at food plants. They got COVID. So did their bunkmates.

Among other efforts to stop the spread, the Nampa correctional facility underwent mass testing for COVID-19. Patients were isolated, and their close contacts were quarantined.

A total of 75 inmates there eventually contracted COVID-19. (The facility houses up to 115 men.) That included 59 who worked at businesses in the community through the work-release program. Of those, 12 worked at the food processing plant, five at a car dealership, four at a different food processing plant, four at a manufacturing facility, and 34 worked at 25 other businesses, the report says.

IDOC Director: CDC report shows ‘unique challenges’ of pandemic

The study, published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, says one of the key takeaways is that correctional facilities with work-release programs “should implement measures to reduce (coronavirus) transmission, including mass testing and working with public health officials to identify high-risk work sites.”

It also says inmates who work out in the community “should be included in COVID-19 vaccination plans.”

Hundreds of cases of COVID-19 have been tied to food processing plants in Idaho, according to data gathered by the Idaho Statesman.