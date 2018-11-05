BOISE (AP) — The Idaho Department of Correction says one correctional officer was hospitalized with an injured shoulder after Idaho inmates being housed in a Texas prison participated in a "group disturbance."
The Idaho Statesman reports the incident took place Friday evening at the Eagle Pass Correctional Facility in Texas, which houses 548 Idaho inmates.
A department spokesman said what happened at the Texas facility was not a riot, but a disturbance that required a prison tactical unit.
The incident began when two correctional officers at the Texas prison spotted an inmate kitchen worker attempting to steal food at the facility's kitchen, IDOC spokesman Jeff Ray said. Staff ordered the inmate, whose name was not released, to surrender the items and he refused.
"After the inmate was escorted back to his housing unit, he was told he was being moved to restrictive housing for assaulting the officer," Ray said in an email to the Statesman on Monday. "He was also told he was losing his job as a kitchen worker and would receive disciplinary action for assaulting staff and stealing food."
That's when some other inmates in the 44-person housing unit became upset, Ray said.
"They put towels over their heads and covered security cameras with toilet paper," Ray said. "They blocked the entrances to the housing unit with property boxes and garbage cans filled with water."
Ray said the prison administrator told the inmates to return to their cells, but 11 refused. That's when a prison tactical response team used pepper spray and moved them into a restrictive housing unit.
Ray said one staff member was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injured shoulder, but no inmates were injured and damage to the facility was minimal.
Ray said decisions about disciplinary action is pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I thought Idaho was not going to send inmates to Texas facilities any longer after discovering what they were doing to inmates in Texas prisons. They had substandard living conditions some of the worst in the Country the guards were abusive and inmates were not getting enough food, or receiving necessary medical care. The kitchen staff stealing food and inmates sticking up for him is probably a reflection of the living conditions in that prison. Why is Idaho sending prisoners out of state again to the same places that we just moved them all back from a few years ago? Why not invest in rehabilitation programs instead of out of state prisons which are a huge drain on taxpayers and State resources?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.