× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction announced Wednesday that a man with coronovirus in its custody died.

In a news release, IDOC said 66-year-old Frank Dawson Conover was taken to a Bose hospital last week for “emergency treatment.” Conover was being held at the Idaho State Correctional Center, a men’s prison in Kuna.

While in the hospital, Conover tested positive for COVID-19 while receiving treatment for “other serious underlying health conditions,” the news release says.

Early Wednesday morning at 4:49 a.m., Conover was pronounced dead.

This is the first coronavirus-related death among people in IDOC custody.

ISCC, the Kuna prison where Conover was previously housed, was the first Idaho prison with a confirmed case among inmates. The first confirmed inmate case was made public in late June.

Since then, IDOC has conducted regular mass testing of those incarcerated in the prison, and numerous inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of Wednesday evening, 48 staff members at the prison have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the Twin Falls County Jail, which is overseen by the local sheriff's office, 123 inmates and eight jail staff tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday. Of those, three inmates have shown symptoms.