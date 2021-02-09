Idaho Humane Society, police remove three dozen animals from Boise home

BOISE — The Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police Department recently removed three dozen animals from a local home after their owner became overwhelmed, according to a Facebook post from the animal rescue.

Officials said they took 33 dogs and three parakeets from a Boise home. The Idaho Humane Society said the owner was a “vulnerable senior.”

“They had become overwhelmed with their living situation, and we stepped in so we could provide medical care and eventual adoption,” the post said.

Thirty-two of the dogs were papillons, a small breed that weighs up to 10 pounds with a lifespan of around 15 years. Some of them were puppies, photos showed. The last dog was a Labrador retriever. Photos shared by IHS showed some of the animals standing on piles of debris and others in dirty crates.

Many of the dogs are well-socialized with people, but all of them need medical attention, IHS said.

“Our amazing volunteers and staff have already begun the process of vaccinating, bathing and grooming them; about half will be receiving much-needed dental cleanings and mass removal surgeries,” the post said.