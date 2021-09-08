Idaho fatal police shootings surpass 2020 total

BOISE — Though it’s only September, Idaho police have fatally shot more people in 2021 than in all of 2020. Idaho’s fatal police shooting totals are among the highest in its region as well.
Idaho police have fatally shot nine people in 2021 as of Sept. 1, topping 2020’s statewide total of seven fatal police shootings, according to Idaho Statesman archives, Idaho media outlets and national publications.
The nine people fatally shot this year consist of eight men and one woman. Shootings have occurred across the state, with four fatal shootings taking place in the Treasure Valley (two each in Ada and Canyon counties) and four in East Idaho counties, consisting of Madison, Bingham, Bannock and Bonneville. One police shooting took place in North Idaho on Aug. 7, as police shot and killed a man in Kootenai County.
The most recent shooting took place Aug. 27 when at least one Nampa police officer shot 53-year-old Vladislav Fomin after he allegedly pulled a gun on police.
While Idaho’s population is smaller than some of its neighboring states, the number of fatal police shootings in the Gem State is higher than that of Utah, Nevada and even Washington, according to national databases compiled by The Washington Post and Mapping Police Violence, a research group that tracks fatal police shootings.
Idaho’s nine fatal police shootings are more than Utah (8), Washington (7), Nevada (4), Montana (3) and Wyoming (2), according to the two databases.
Only Oregon has seen more fatal shootings in the region, as 13 fatal shootings have taken place so far in 2021, according to the Washington Post database.
Fatal police shootings were on a downward trend in Idaho following 2018 when the number of fatal shootings jumped to 13. Eight fatal shootings took place in 2019, followed by seven police killings in 2020.
Ada County police shootings have been a particular focus in 2021, both fatal and non-fatal. Earlier this year, the shooting of 33-year-old Boise resident Mohamud Mkoma by Boise police prompted community backlash and calls for increased transparency from police departments. Family of Mkoma — a Black African man — accused the police of using excessive force.
Since then, city and county law enforcement have disagreed over whether to release police body camera footage of shootings more quickly.
The Idaho Statesman has kept a running list of fatal police shootings in the state. Since 2000, Idaho police have shot and killed at least 105 people.
PHOTOS: Magic Valley Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ARIEL KAYE MORALES
Date of birth: Sept. 12, 1995
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
Bond: $50,000
— TIMES-NEWS
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES RODNEY SHAFF
Date of birth: Feb. 21, 1985
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 170 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR TRIAL on the charges of LEWD CONDUCT WITH A CHILD UNDER 16, SEXUAL BATTERY ON A CHILD, DISPENSING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR
Bond: $1,000,000
— TIMES-NEWS
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JAMES E. RANDALL
Date of birth: Oct. 24, 1971
Height: 6 feet 3 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ESCAPE, a felony
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ANTHONY JAMES
FIERROS
A.K.A. ANTHONEY JAMES FIERROS
Date of birth: March 15, 1997
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Red
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: 5 COUNTS OF LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, felonies
Bond: $750,000
Posted July 11
Posted July 11
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA ESTELLE VINCI
Date of birth: March 5, 1980
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charges of, 4 COUNTS OF COMMERCIAL BURGLARY, felonies
Bond: $20,000
Posted June 27
Posted June 27
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JOSE AGUILERA-
GAYTAN-GAYTON
Date of birth: Nov. 3, 1974
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race:
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted June 20
Posted June 20
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
Posted June 13
Posted June 13
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRANDI L. ZAMORA Date of birth: June 19, 1989
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Injury to a child
Bond: $5,000
Posted June 6
Posted June 6
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AARON A. WEST
Date of birth: June 5, 1981
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 152 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BATTER ON A PEACE OFFICER, a felony
Bond: $25,000
Posted May 30
Posted May 30
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
AMANDA DIAZ
Date of birth: May 6, 1984
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 23
Posted May 23
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
Posted May 16
Posted May 16
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
Posted May 9
Posted May 9
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLBY JACKSON HITE
Date of birth: Nov. 1, 2001
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER 16
Bond: $100,000
Posted May 2
Posted May 2
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
MIRANDAJO FLORIS GOLEN
Date of birth: Aug. 13, 1997
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 155 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Auburn
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTACE, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and, PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond: No Bond
Posted April 25
Posted April 25
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ASHLEE ANNE MCDANIEL
Date of birth: Jan. 11, 1984
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
Bond: $75,000
Posted March 21
Posted March 21
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DYLAN PAUL MARTIN
Date of birth: May 22, 1992
Height: 6 feet
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of INJURY TO A CHILD
Bond: NONE
Posted March 14
Posted March 14
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
BRADY AUSTIN HOFF
Date of birth: Sept. 15, 1993
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FORGERY, a felony
Bond: $100,000
Posted Feb. 28.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ
Date of birth: May 30, 1996
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Weight: 210 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: $75,00
Posted Feb. 28.
Posted Feb. 28.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JIMMY CARL GREEN
Date of birth: Sept. 5, 1971
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 190 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Grey
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge(s) of BATTERY ON A POLICE OFFICER, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA, and POSSESSION OR INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY.
Bond: $200,000
Posted Feb. 6.
Posted Feb. 6.
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
JEFFREY RICHARD LACY
Date of birth: Nov. 13, 1980
Height: 6 feet 1 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER
Bond: No Bond
Posted Jan. 10.
Posted Jan. 10.