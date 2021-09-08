Idaho fatal police shootings surpass 2020 total

BOISE — Though it’s only September, Idaho police have fatally shot more people in 2021 than in all of 2020. Idaho’s fatal police shooting totals are among the highest in its region as well.

Idaho police have fatally shot nine people in 2021 as of Sept. 1, topping 2020’s statewide total of seven fatal police shootings, according to Idaho Statesman archives, Idaho media outlets and national publications.

The nine people fatally shot this year consist of eight men and one woman. Shootings have occurred across the state, with four fatal shootings taking place in the Treasure Valley (two each in Ada and Canyon counties) and four in East Idaho counties, consisting of Madison, Bingham, Bannock and Bonneville. One police shooting took place in North Idaho on Aug. 7, as police shot and killed a man in Kootenai County.

The most recent shooting took place Aug. 27 when at least one Nampa police officer shot 53-year-old Vladislav Fomin after he allegedly pulled a gun on police.

While Idaho’s population is smaller than some of its neighboring states, the number of fatal police shootings in the Gem State is higher than that of Utah, Nevada and even Washington, according to national databases compiled by The Washington Post and Mapping Police Violence, a research group that tracks fatal police shootings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}