Idaho Falls officer fatally shoots wrong man while searching for reportedly armed suspect

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department revealed details of an officer-involved shooting Monday in which they said the man who was shot and killed was not the suspect they were looking for.
"The truth that we have to share with you is difficult and quite tragic," Police Chief Bryce Johnson said.
Johnson revealed officers had been tracking a suspect wanted for felony battery on an officer who fled a traffic stop. He revealed that the man had been reported by a witness to have a gun and that officers tracked the suspect via GPS.
When police arrived at the suspect's reported location, they found a man in a black shirt with a gun. Johnson said officers instructed the man to drop the gun.
Johnson said it's unclear what happened then, but an officer shot and killed the man. Police then learned he was not a suspect, but a resident at the home.
The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave as the incident is investigated by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force. Johnson said Idaho State Police will take the lead on the investigation.
Johnson did not name the officer involved in the shooting, the man who was shot or the suspect police were originally pursuing. He said the suspect was later found and arrested.
