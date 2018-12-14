BOISE (AP) — Idaho's state Board of Correction voted to extend its $46 million-plus-a-year contract with Corizon Health for inmate health care for another two years.
The Idaho Press reports the board also voted this week to immediately launch a process to take the contract out to bid at the end of the two-year extension.
The contract allowed for an additional two-year extension after this one, but the board opted against that.
Board Chairwoman Debbie Field says, "There were lots of hesitations, let's put it that way."
Idaho has faced multiple lawsuits and court orders over inmate health care.
Field says there are "several other entities that have approached us that would like to bid on the contract."
Corizon, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has held the contract since 2005.
