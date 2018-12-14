Try 1 month for 99¢
Idaho inmates: Prison violations led to amputations, death

In this June 15, 2010, file photo, inmates walk to the dinning hall from their cell block at the Idaho State Correctional Institution outside Boise.

 The Associated Press

BOISE (AP) — Idaho's state Board of Correction voted to extend its $46 million-plus-a-year contract with Corizon Health for inmate health care for another two years.

The Idaho Press reports the board also voted this week to immediately launch a process to take the contract out to bid at the end of the two-year extension.

The contract allowed for an additional two-year extension after this one, but the board opted against that.

Board Chairwoman Debbie Field says, "There were lots of hesitations, let's put it that way."

Idaho has faced multiple lawsuits and court orders over inmate health care.

Field says there are "several other entities that have approached us that would like to bid on the contract."

Corizon, based in Brentwood, Tennessee, has held the contract since 2005.

