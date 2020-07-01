Idaho drivers can no longer hold a cellphone while driving

Distracted driving is a factor in one of five crashes in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. Distracted driving crashes killed 241 people in Idaho between 2014 and 2018.

“Things can go wrong very quickly when you take your eyes off the road for even a few seconds,” Idaho State Police director Col. Kedrick Wills said in a statement. “Anyone who has seen, been involved in, or is tasked with responding to these crashes understands this law addresses safety for every single person who drives on our roadways.”

Wills said the power to improve traffic safety lies with individuals.

“ISP will do our part to enforce when necessary, but we’re asking every Idaho driver to take it upon yourself and take responsibility for your own safety and the safety of others around you,” he said. “Keep your hands on the wheel, your eyes on the road, your mind on driving, and together we’ll keep Idaho safe.”

Other new laws