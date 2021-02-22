Idaho Department of Correction to reduce budget for out-of-state prisons and county jails

Idaho's Inmate Population

This week, Idaho Department of Correction had approximately 8,140 people housed at its facilities. 6,738 of those inmates were housed in Department of Correction facilities, 436 were housed out of state, and 611 were housed in county jails across Idaho.

An additional 355 inmates were housed in Kuna at the department's Correctional Alternative Placement Program.

By comparison, this time last year the department housed 9.515 inmates.