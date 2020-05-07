Idaho asks Supreme Court to hear case on transgender inmate’s request for surgery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s office announced Thursday that it has filed the necessary petitions to ask the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn a ruling requiring Idaho to pay for a transgender inmate’s gender confirmation surgery.

It’s the second time the state has appealed a ruling directing it to provide the surgery to 31-year-old Adree Edmo, a transwoman who is serving a sentence of three to 10 years for sexual abuse of a child under 16 in Bannock County. Last August, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill’s previous ruling that denying Edmo the surgery constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.

“The 9th Circuit’s decision goes against the text and original meaning of the Eighth Amendment and contradicts more than four decades of Supreme Court precedent,” Little said in a news release. “We will vigorously litigate the 9th Circuit’s unprecedented ruling at the Supreme Court because the taxpayers of Idaho should not have to pay for a procedure that is not medically necessary.”