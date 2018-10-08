SHOSHONE — A “post-blast investigator” is looking into an explosion that blew up a mailbox Friday less than a mile north of town.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 10:40 p.m. call and found the mailbox still on fire at a home on West Huyser Drive, Sheriff Rene Rodriguez said Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office will contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday, Rodriguez said.
The bomb was an “improvised explosive device,” he said in a statement Saturday.
Exploding mailboxes are rare in rural Idaho, but this one is the second in less than three months in Shoshone. Rodriguez said it’s too early to tell if the two incidents are related.
“But it’s what we’re trying to figure out,” he told the Times-News. “I’d love to tell you that it’s an isolated incident, but unfortunately, we did have one earlier this year.”
The earlier bomb blew up a mailbox July 11 in the 300 block of North Carmen Street in Shoshone; the Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Police Department and Twin Falls Police Bomb Squad responded that morning.
Friday’s bomb blew up in a subdivision near the outskirts of town. The houses there are on large — perhaps 2-acre — lots, Rodriguez said.
“We’re not releasing the type of device while it’s under investigation, and not the type of detonator,” he said.
“If you see something, say something,” Rodriquez said in Saturday’s statement. “If you find or see anything suspicious in your mailbox, don’t touch it and call your local law enforcement agency. Don’t let anyone near the device either.”
