TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Thursday became the latest Magic Valley law enforcement agency to release a lip sync video.
It features a police chase:
And following a scene in the jail, the "defendant" appears in court:
And then the department dances on the courthouse steps:
The video was produced by videographer Kaishon Hamman. You can watch the full video here:
And for more on the challenge, how the department pulled it off, and why local police departments think these videos are worth doing, check out Gretel Kauffman's recent story on the trend:
Lip Sync Challenge: How social media is changing the way Magic Valley police interact with their communities
TWIN FALLS — The triumphant chorus of Chumbawamba’s “Tubthumping” filled the air as Chief Deputy Don Newman burst out of the courthouse doors,…
