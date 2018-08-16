Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls Sheriff lip sync
A screengrab of the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office lip sync video.

 COURTESY TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Thursday became the latest Magic Valley law enforcement agency to release a lip sync video. 

It features a police chase:

Lip sync spill
COURTESY TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

And following a scene in the jail, the "defendant" appears in court:

Lip sync not guilty
COURTESY TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

And then the department dances on the courthouse steps:

Lip sync courthouse
COURTESY TWIN FALLS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The video was produced by videographer Kaishon Hamman. You can watch the full video here:

Want more dancing and singing from local law enforcement? Check out these videos from the Twin Falls Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Jerome Police Department, and the Shoshone Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

And for more on the challenge, how the department pulled it off, and why local police departments think these videos are worth doing, check out Gretel Kauffman's recent story on the trend:

