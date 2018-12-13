MOUNTAIN HOME — School district officials closed Hacker Middle School and Bennett Mountain High School on Thursday in Mountain Home due to threats made to Bennett Mountain High.
Classes and activities are canceled for the day at the schools.
Mountain Home School District Superintendent James Gilbert wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that they had received an email saying there was a potential act of violence scheduled to happen Thursday at Bennett Mountain High, prompting the closure.
In an announcement from the Mountain Home School District early Thursday, Mountain Home High School and all other schools in the district are open but will have additional safety measures in place.
Mountain Home High School and other open schools in the district will be in a “hard lock down during the day,” and there will also be extra police presence at the school, according to a Facebook post from the district.
In a “hard lock down” all classrooms are locked and if a student must leave the classroom they are required to have an escort from the office. Students are allowed to enter the hallway during passing periods.
Mountain Home Police Chief Scott Conner said Thursday morning that police are investigating the source of the email threats but have not made any arrests. The threatening email was sent to the school.
He declined to expand on the specifics of what the threat said.
“We don’t have reason to believe that anyone was actually in danger,” but schools were closed as a precaution, he said.
Conner was sworn in as police chief on Monday.
