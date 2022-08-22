'High-level' drug trafficker from Twin Falls sentenced

TWIN FALLS — The fentanyl problem rages in southern Idaho even as a local man was sentenced last week to more than 10 years in federal prison for drug charges, being targeted as a "highest-level" drug trafficker, police say.

Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in prison in a case investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and assisted by a handful of local agencies as an operation that targets high-level drug traffickers.

Smith distributed large quantities of fentanyl in Magic Valley in 2020 and 2021, court records say, including three occasions where he sold a person fentanyl pills at a store parking lot in Twin Falls.

In October, law enforcement officers, acting on a search warrant, seized 5,578 fentanyl pills and $123,505 in drug proceeds from his Twin Falls residence, along with two vehicles, court documents say. That month, the Idaho State Police announced a raid in which six people were arrested in a large drug bust that involved multiple locations.

The District of Idaho U.S. Attorney's Office didn't return phone calls to comment on others who might be facing drug charges.

The case shows that law enforcement agencies are doing their part in making life "miserable" for drug dealers, said Twin Falls County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Bishop. The fentanyl problem, however, remains at an epidemic level.

"Virtually every time we have a search warrant or drug stop, there is fentanyl there," Bishop said.

He said users of the powerful synthetic opioid don't realize how dangerous the drug is and that potency levels on pills can vary dramatically, increasing the chances of overdose or death.

"People are rolling the dice every time they take it," Bishop said. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 152 fentanyl-related deaths were reported in Idaho last year.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little launched "Operation Esto Perpetua" this spring to help fight the growing problem of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The project includes both a law enforcement panel and a citizens' action group.

Between March and May 2022, the citizens' action group held public meetings across Idaho, including one in Twin Falls, to hear from local law enforcement and members of the public about their loved ones’ experiences with fentanyl and meth.

Bishop said the root of the problem lies with drug users, as drug dealers fill the void when others are caught and jailed. Bishop admits he doesn't have all the answers, but a key is to work with drug users "to make their lives better so they don't want the drug," he said, "to make their lives more meaningful, to give them purpose."

The Smith case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department and sheriff's offices in Twin Falls, Minidoka and Cassia counties. The prosecution was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF aims to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations, a written statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In addition, the task forces leverage the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.