Heyburn man's 1st-degree murder case heads to district court

RUPERT — An appointed judge from Camas County bound over a first-degree murder case to district court Wednesday in Minidoka County.

Magistrate Judge Daniel Dolan found probable cause for a premeditated murder charge against Kalob W. Morrison, 33, of Heyburn in the Jan. 2 death of Julio Lopez.

Morrison is also charged with destroying evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify authorities of a death and three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Although Morrison's attorney Daniel Brown argued against almost every piece of evidence presented by Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson, Dolan found enough evidence to support all the charges with some minor rewording of a couple of the counts.

Stevenson said in a previous interview that Morrison’s brother, Klee Morrison, of Littleton, Arizona, will also be charged, but the brother is currently being held on other federal charges.

During the first day of the hearing on April 27, the court heard testimony from an eyewitness who said Kalob Morrison had been arguing with Lopez. The witness said he saw Lopez come to the residence and Klee Morrison hit him with a heavy metal ball in the head. The witness said Morrison held down Lopez as he pleaded for his life. Klee Morrison left to retrieve something and when he returned the struggling stopped.

The witness said he saw the two brothers trying to load Lopez’s body into Lopez’s vehicle and he saw Kalob Morrison in the vehicle with Lopez’s body and Klee Morrison in his pickup behind them as they left the property.

Witnesses said a GPS probation tracking device on Lopez’s ankle pinged along the route he was driven.

Camera footage evidence was also introduced that showed Lopez’s vehicle driving toward the Lincoln County desert along with Klee Morrison’s vehicle closely behind.

Authorities found Lopez’s smoldering vehicle and his burned body later that morning.

During Lopez’s autopsy, they found a .22 caliber bullet in his head.

Witnesses testified that Morrison always carried a .22 caliber gun, which was confiscated during a search and found to have Lopez’s blood on it.

During the second day of the hearing, Stevenson called the Lincoln County coroner to testify along with a Minidoka County detective who collected cellphone records, and the sister of the Morrison brothers.

The Morrison sister testified that she was with her brothers the day of the murder and she swore they did not indicate to her that they had been involved in Lopez’s death.

The sister claimed one of her brothers’ female friend, who testified that Morrison admitted to her that Lopez was dead and his body burned in the desert, was “an evil woman” who tried to control family assets and hacked into phone messages.

The case will be now be arraigned in Minidoka County District Court. A date has not yet been set.

