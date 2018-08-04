Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Orlando E. Shaw

BURLEY — A Heyburn man is charged with felony aggravated battery after a woman said she jumped from a moving car between Burley and Declo to escape the man as he hit her in the face.

Orlando E. Shaw, 41, was charged after Cassia County Sheriff deputies responded to Cassia Regional Medical Center for a report of a “severely injured” woman on Thursday, according to a court report.

The woman said the only way to escape him as he hit her in the face was to jump out of the vehicle.

The woman, who had facial injuries, a broken arm and multiple cuts and scrapes said Shaw had beat her with a baseball bat last month.

Shaw told officers the two went for a drive to Declo and on the way back they got into an argument. He said she dropped her cell phone between the seat and the door of the vehicle, then unbuckled her seatbelt and opened the door to get the phone. He said the wind caught her and she fell out of the moving car.

Shaw told officers that he did not put his hands on her.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 10 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

The maximum penalty for aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, along with a $5,000 civil penalty.

