Heyburn homicide victim and suspect identified

HEYBURN — The city police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.
The victim was identified as Karina Palomares, 37, and the suspect was Fabian Silva, 39, Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto wrote in a statement.
Silva later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Bertalotto said.
Both Palomares and Silva were Heyburn residents.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
Police and emergency medical services responded Thursday to a call regarding the homicide at Elk Meadows Subdivision.