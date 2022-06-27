 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyburn homicide victim and suspect identified

Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

HEYBURN — The city police chief released the names of the victim and the suspect in a Thursday homicide on Monday.

The victim was identified as Karina Palomares, 37, and the suspect was Fabian Silva, 39, Heyburn Police Chief Ryan Bertalotto wrote in a statement.

Woman shot, suspect apprehended Thursday in Heyburn

Silva later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oneida County, Bertalotto said.

Both Palomares and Silva were Heyburn residents.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Police and emergency medical services responded Thursday to a call regarding the homicide at Elk Meadows Subdivision.

