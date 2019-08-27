JEROME — The case against a Caldwell man charged with killing a woman in a December 2017 crash faces more delays.
Larry Ray Halbert, 41, was charged with felony driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter after crashing his Ford F-150 pickup into a Nissan Maxima driven by Cheryl Ann Miller of Dietrich on U.S. Highway 93, according to court documents.
Miller died at the scene.
Recent hearings in the case have been reset due to Halbert's scheduled leg surgery as a result of the crash, and a delay in the prosecution receiving Halbert's medical records.
Defense attorney Lisa Rodriguez filed a motion to dismiss the charges on Aug. 5, citing violations of Halbert's due process and speedy trial rights.
At a hearing Monday, Jerome County Prosecutor Mike Seib objected to the motion requesting a dismissal, and the judge set an evidentiary hearing for Aug. 29, then rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 9.
A jury trial in the case is scheduled to being Sept. 24.
Halbert had traces of drugs in his system at the time of the crash, blood tests showed, and his blood alcohol content was .259. Police found whiskey and beer in the pickup after the crash.
Halbert has been incarcerated in the Idaho Department of Correction in Kuna for almost a year on a probation violation from another case. He also has prior DUI convictions from 2008 and 2009, and drug convictions dating back to 1997.
