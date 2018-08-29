Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — One of two suspects in a 2016 drive-by murder case is on track to face a jury in October, but it's unknown whether a hearing next week will affect that.

Gerardo Chavez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and intimidating a witness, both felonies, for his alleged role in the death of 15-year-old Vason Widaman. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His attorney, Doug Nelson, filed a notice earlier this month saying that Chavez intended to change his plea. A hearing was originally set for Tuesday but has been rescheduled until Sept. 7.

When reached by the Times-News Wednesday, Nelson's office declined to comment on whether Chavez plans to plead guilty to the charges or what might be discussed at the hearing. 

Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs said he did not know what will happen at the hearing on Sept. 7.

"Exactly what the hearing is going to be, I don't even know," Loebs said. 

Chavez and Jose Daniel Alvarez, both of Buhl, are accused of killing Widaman in May 2016 over a drug-related dispute. Alvarez has also pleaded not guilty to the same charges. 

