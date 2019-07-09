TWIN FALLS — A hearing was postponed for a man charged with murder in a 2016 drive-by shooting.
Gerardo Chavez, 22, appeared before District Judge Benjamin Cluff in Twin Falls County Court afternoon for a scheduled hearing.
His public defender, Daniel Brown, began the proceedings by requesting a continuance on the motion to withdraw Chavez's guilty plea to the murder charge.
Chavez was charged with two felonies, first-degree murder and intimidating a witness, for his role in the death of 15-year-old Vason Widaman. He entered a guilty plea to the murder charge in September and decided in May to withdraw that plea.
Brown explained that Chavez is in the process of consulting with a private attorney.
Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs did not object to the continuance, but he did emphasize to Cluff that the case has been in the works for three years.
Cluff, while approving a two-week continuance, also informed Chavez that whether he retains a private attorney or keeps his public defender, the hearing on the motion will move forward on the next scheduled date, Aug. 2.
