TWIN FALLS — The man charged after police say he fired a gun at least 11 times at a house and vehicles had his preliminary hearing rescheduled.
Enrique Vielmas, 21, of Twin Falls appeared Friday morning at the Theron Ward Judicial Building before Judge Thomas Borresen.
Vielmas was previously charged with unlawfully discharging a weapon and destruction of evidence and is being held on a $1 million bond.
Twin Falls Police received several calls at about 10 p.m. June 29 of shots fired in the 400 block of Diamond Avenue, according to court documents. People reported four to five shots being fired and a house and vehicles being hit.
During Friday's court appearance, Twin Falls County Deputy Prosecutor Kiel Willmore explained that he and public defender Heidi Despain had spoken Thursday on the phone and had agreed to ask for a continuance for the preliminary hearing. Just before 8 p.m. Thursday, however, Willmore received an email stating that Vielmas was adamant about having his preliminary hearing move forward.
The preliminary hearing is an opportunity for the state to present evidence proving felony charges against a defendant. The judge can then order the case bound over to district court.
Willmore asked for the continuance because witnesses needed to testify at the preliminary hearing must travel from out of state and were not available on Friday. The date proposed for the hearing was Aug. 2.
"Mr. Vielmas will not agree to a one rotation continuance," Despain objected, referring to the three-week cycle used by the court.
Willmore was instructed to contact the witnesses and have them available for a hearing, which was rescheduled for July 19.
Police found a total of 11 9mm shells with three vehicles hit, documents say. The house was struck at least three times.
Occupants of the house gave police a description of a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado pickup involved in the drive-by shooting, which was confirmed when officers interviewed neighbors.
One of the residents of the house told police that Vielmas was recently released on bond on felony charges after she testified against him at a hearing, court documents say.
When police contacted the family of Vielmas’ girlfriend on Sunday, they were provided with video from a home security camera showing Vielmas getting into a Silverado pickup with other occupants shortly before the shooting.
Police later discovered that those videos had been deleted from the security system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.