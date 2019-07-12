TWIN FALLS — A hearing has been postponed for the driver charged with first-degree murder and seven counts of felony aggravated battery from the fatal crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard North.
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, remains in custody without bond at the Twin Falls County Jail.
Mitchell did not appear Friday morning at the Theron Ward Judicial Building but was represented at the scheduled preliminary hearing by his public defender, Marilyn Paul, who asked that the hearing be postponed.
The preliminary hearing is an opportunity for the state to present evidence proving felony charges against a defendant. The judge can then order the case bound over to district court.
Court records say Mitchell on June 7 was traveling between 74 and 79 mph on Heyburn Avenue in a GMC Sierra pickup when he slammed into a Dodge 1500 pickup carrying Dwayne and Maryann Steiner who were stopped at the traffic light on Blue Lakes.
Maryann Steiner, 60, died of her injuries.
Driver Dwayne Steiner was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized. Two other cars were involved in the collision, with occupants suffering multiple injuries.
Reconstruction of the accident indicated Mitchell did not apply his brakes before the crash and had the accelerator “100% engaged,” court documents say.
Mitchell was flown to Boise after the crash, where he was treated for his injuries, then arrested by Boise City Police on charges he assaulted a hospital guard. After being released on bond from the Ada County Jail, Mitchell was returned to Twin Falls to face the crash-related felonies.
Paul presented Mitchell's signed waiver of time for his preliminary hearing, allowing the hearing to be rescheduled for Aug. 2.
