TWIN FALLS — An arraignment for one of the suspects charged in a June robbery has been rescheduled.
Christopher Gabriel Valentino Herrera, 32, of Twin Falls appeared before Fifth District Judge Roger B. Harris on Monday morning at the Twin Falls County Courthouse with his public defender, Heidi Despain.
After Harris informed Herrera of his rights, the judge listed the minimum and maximum penalties for the felony robbery charge. If found guilty, Herrera faces at least five years in prison and up to life in prison, as well as a potential fine of $50,000.
Herrera, his wife, Helena Tejeda Herrera, 39; Tia Garcia, 21; Johny Hernandez, 27; and Christopher Garrett, 38, are charged with assaulting a woman on June 15 and stealing her Cadillac Escalade.
Herrera did not enter a plea during the arraignment, with Despain asking instead for the hearing to be delayed.
"We've been in discussion with the state," Despain said, indicating a plea agreement may be in the works.
Herrera's hearing is now set for Aug. 12.
Garcia, Hernandez and Garrett were scheduled for their preliminary hearings earlier this month but had their appearances continued until Aug. 2. They remain in custody at the Twin Falls County Jail.
Helena Herrera was scheduled to appear for a District Court arraignment on July 22 but failed to appear due to a medical emergency. That hearing has been reset for Aug. 5.
