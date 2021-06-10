He took a girl’s life in Boise stabbing rampage. He’ll spend the rest of his in prison

David Smethers, a defense attorney, told the court that Kinner committed the crime while in the middle of a psychotic episode, and has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Though he asked for concurrent sentences, Smethers acknowledged that there was not really an outcome other than life in prison.

“He will never leave ISCI (Idaho State Correctional Institute) for the rest of his life,” Smethers said.

Baskin said she didn’t believe Kinner could be released back into society safely at any point, referencing his inconsistent management of his mental health. She ultimately opted to abide by a plea agreement the defense had struck with prosecutors.

On March 30, Kinner pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon in the attack. After he was arrested and charged, Kinner faced the death penalty, but following his guilty pleas in March, prosecutors said in court filings that they would not pursue capital punishment.

The rampage took place on June 30, 2018, at an apartment complex just off State Street, on Wylie Lane, that was home to many refugees who had escaped violence in their home countries before coming to Idaho. Kinner had been staying there with a resident.