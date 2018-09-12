Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JEROME — Jerome police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who went missing last week. 

Ashley Dawn Goodro, 28, was last seen on Sept. 6. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Her family reported her missing last week, Jerome police said. 

Goodro has brown hair, pierced ears and several tattoos, including a heart tattoo on her left shoulder and others on her ankle, back, chest, hand, left arm, left leg and right arm.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans. 

Godoro also goes by the name Ashley Sellers. 

Anybody with information on Goodro is asked to call the Jerome Police Department at (208) 324-4328. 

