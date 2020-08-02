Hate crimes rose in Idaho last year, state police say. This city had the most reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hate crimes rose in Idaho in 2019 by more than 46%, according to a new report released last month by the Idaho State Police.

There were 38 hate crime incidents reported to Idaho law enforcement agencies across the state in 2019, compared to 26 in 2018. The vast majority of incidents — 19 in total — were logged by the Boise Police Department, according to Crime In Idaho 2019 report compiled by the Uniform Crime Reporting section of the Idaho State Police.

The report defines a hate crime as a criminal offense committed against a person or property which is motivated in whole or in part by the offender’s bias against a race, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, mental or physical disability or ethnicity. However, Idaho’s Malicious Harassment statute in Idaho Code 18-7902 still doesn’t mention gender or sexual orientation

“One hate crime is one too many in our community,” said Ron Winegar, deputy chief for the Boise Police Department. “We take every instance of an alleged malicious harassment in our community very seriously and devote significant resources to investigating and resolving those incidents. When the elements of such a crime are able to be proven, we strongly support prosecution of the alleged offender(s), as well as offer our unwavering support to victims.”