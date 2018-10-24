TWIN FALLS — Fatigue was a factor in a rollover crash that sent a Hansen man to the hospital Wednesday morning, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Steven L. Smith, 59, was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center with "significant" injuries," the sheriff's office said.
Smith was driving east at Foothill Cutoff and 3000 East (Blue Lakes South) at 6:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Ford F-150 truck. The truck went off the right shoulder, over-corrected, then went off the left shoulder of the road and rolled, the sheriff's office said.
The crash happened at 3005 E. Foothill Cutoff Road near Cottonwood Road.
Smith was pulled out of the truck by Salmon Track Fire.
