TWIN FALLS — A Hansen man was arraigned Thursday on charges including meth trafficking.
Jack Daniel Morton, 37, faces one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of possessing paraphernalia, and one count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Morton was arrested Wednesday after police recognized him and pulled him over, according to an affidavit. The officer wrote in the affidavit that he knew Morton’s license was suspended.
“While speaking to Mr. Morton I could see [sweat] dripping off Mr. Morton’s forehead,” the officer wrote.
When Morton leaned over to get his insurance and registration, police spotted a scale with crystal white residue “underneath Mr. Morton’s butt,” according to the affidavit.
Police said Morton tried to run away but was quickly caught.
A bag found in Morton’s pants pocket contained about 2 ounces of meth, police said.
He has been jailed on a $250,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.
