HAILEY — Police are looking for a missing 33-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy who have ties to the Wood River Valley.

A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for Olivia G. Barkes, who also goes by the last name Phelps, on felony custodial interference charges, Hailey Police said in a Wednesday morning Facebook post.

They believe the 9-year-old, Logan Barkes, is traveling with her.

Anyone with information about either person is asked to call Hailey Police at 208-788-3531 or email Assistant Chief Steve England, steve.england@haileycityhall.org.

