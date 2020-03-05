Hailey mayor to swear in new police chief on Monday

HAILEY — Mayor Martha Burke on Thursday announced her choice to replace former Police Chief Jeff Gunter.

Assistant Chief Steve England, who has performed the duties of chief since Burke placed Gunter on paid administrative leave Jan. 29, will be sworn in as police chief during Monday's City Council meeting, Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson wrote in a statement.

The meeting will start at 5:30 in the City Council chambers.

England has 22 years of law enforcement experience in the Wood River Valley. He has served as assistant chief in Hailey since November 2018, the statement said.

Less than two weeks ago, Gunter resigned from his position with the city while still under administrative leave, according to a Feb. 25 statement from the city. The former chief's leave was not mentioned in the statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gunter "looks forward to focusing on family, his personal health, and travel," the statement said.

Burke, who took office in January, declined interviews when she placed Gunter on leave in January.

"There are protocols to follow when sensitive issues arise," Burke said in the Jan. 29 statement. "I am following those proper procedures."