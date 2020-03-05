You are the owner of this article.
Hailey mayor to swear in new police chief on Monday
Hailey mayor to swear in new police chief on Monday

HAILEY — Mayor Martha Burke on Thursday announced her choice to replace former Police Chief Jeff Gunter.

New Hailey Police Chief Steve England

England

Assistant Chief Steve England, who has performed the duties of chief since Burke placed Gunter on paid administrative leave Jan. 29, will be sworn in as police chief during Monday's City Council meeting, Hailey City Administrator Heather Dawson wrote in a statement.

The meeting will start at 5:30 in the City Council chambers. 

England has 22 years of law enforcement experience in the Wood River Valley. He has served as assistant chief in Hailey since November 2018, the statement said.

Jeff Gunter

Gunter

Less than two weeks ago, Gunter resigned from his position with the city while still under administrative leave, according to a Feb. 25 statement from the city. The former chief's leave was not mentioned in the statement.

Gunter "looks forward to focusing on family, his personal health, and travel," the statement said.

Burke, who took office in January, declined interviews when she placed Gunter on leave in January.

"There are protocols to follow when sensitive issues arise," Burke said in the Jan. 29 statement. "I am following those proper procedures."

The city's statement about Burke's decision continued, saying "...there is nothing to report at this juncture except that she is doing what is required on behalf of the City."

Gunter told the Times-News in a Thursday phone call that city's statement addressing his administrative leave was mutually agreed upon with the city.

"Burke is evaluating the pay scale of the Hailey Police department staff, and will reassign wages for the second half of the fiscal year beginning in April for qualifying personnel," Thursday's statement from the city said. "England’s salary will be determined in that effort, based on budget considerations relative to his qualifications and experience. His current salary as Assistant Chief has been $86,840."

February crime report

