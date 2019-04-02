BOISE — A Hailey man who accidentally shot himself in the leg while driving was sentenced Tuesday to more than three years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
Pedro Colis, 24, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Edward J. Lodge to three years and four months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.
Colis was driving in Lincoln County last April with two handguns on the passenger seat of his vehicle, according to court records. When he tried to move the guns to the rear floorboard with one hand, one of the guns fired. The bullet hit Colis in his upper leg.
While being treated at a hospital, Colis told police he had the guns. He was prohibited from having the guns because of a 2013 conviction of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in 2013.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shoshone Police Department.
