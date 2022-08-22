Hagerman man sentenced to prison on child porn charges

BOISE — Edward Vance, 64, of Hagerman has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
According to court records, Vance has a prior federal conviction for possession of child pornography. While Vance was on supervised release for that conviction, Vance’s probation officer located child pornography on his electronic devices.
Vance’s probation officer referred the investigation to the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (“ICAC”) Task Force, the documents say. ICAC obtained a federal search warrant to examine Vance’s electronic devices and located thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Vance was also ordered to serve a lifetime term of supervised release following his prison sentence and to forfeit the electronic devices that were used to commit the offense.