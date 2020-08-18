Grand jury to investigate girl’s 1984 killing. Ex-Twin Falls sheriff candidate to testify

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A grand jury in Colorado is set to investigate the death of a Colorado girl who went missing in 1984. Her body was found last year, and a former Idaho candidate for governor was previously named as a person of interest in the case.

Steve Pankey, who also unsuccessfully ran in the Republican primary for Twin Falls County sheriff in May, was named last year as a person of interest in the disappearance and killing of Jonelle Matthews. On Tuesday, Pankey told the Statesman that he has been subpoenaed to testify.

The Greeley Police Department previously said it had multiple persons of interest in the case.

Jonelle was 12 years old when she went missing from her parents’ Greeley home on Dec. 20, 1984. Her body wasn’t discovered until July 24, 2019, in a field in rural Weld County. Greeley, north of Denver, is in Weld County.

Pankey, who lived in Greeley in the 1980s, has repeatedly said that he had nothing to do with Jonelle’s disappearance or death and never even met her.

Last September, authorities searched the Twin Falls home of Pankey, serving him a warrant that said investigators had probable cause to believe that he kidnapped and killed Jonelle.