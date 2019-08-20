TWIN FALLS — The driver who started a fatal June crash is facing new charges after being indicted by a grand jury.
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, 35, is now charged with first-degree murder for the death of Maryann Steiner and five counts of aggravated battery related to the crash at Blue Lakes Boulevard and Heyburn Avenue.
Mitchell has also been charged with battery on a health care worker after police said he assaulted a hospital guard at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center two days after the Twin Falls crash. A preliminary hearing on that charge in Ada County was rescheduled on Tuesday. He was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation in that case.
For the Twin Falls crash, the original charges filed against Mitchell in early July have been dismissed, with the grand jury indictment from earlier this month leading to a new filing.
All the charges include the state's intention to pursue an enhanced penalty, meaning any sentence imposed if he's found guilty could be doubled.
An investigation into the Blue Lakes crash determined Mitchell was going more than 70 mph on Heyburn Avenue when he rear-ended the Steiners' vehicle, which was stopped at the traffic light. Both vehicles then continued into the intersection, hitting other cars.
Mitchell's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8, 2020, and is expected to last 12 days. He remains in custody.
His next hearing on the Ada County charge is Sept. 17.
