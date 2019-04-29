WENDELL — Two Gooding residents were killed after their vehicle hit a semi head-on Monday afternoon on Idaho Highway 46 north of Wendell, Idaho State Police said.
Melvin Brooks, 87, was driving north in a 2003 Mercury Marquis near milepost 106, about 6 miles north of Wendell, when he drove over the center line into oncoming traffic, ISP said in a statement. The car hit a 2019 Peterbuilt semi-tractor hauling a milk tanker driven by Jaime Perez-Aguilar, 41, of Jerome.
Brooks and his passenger, Nacoma Brooks, 87, died at the scene, ISP said.
ISP did not say if either Brooks was wearing a seat belt, but said Perez-Aguilar was.
The highway was closed for about 4½ hours while crews cleared the scene.
Idaho State Police was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Wendell Police Department, Gooding County EMS, Gooding County Fire Department, Gooding County Coroner’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.
