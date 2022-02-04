Gooding man sentenced to 10 years in federal drug case

BOISE — A Gooding man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, beginning in early 2020, law enforcement officers received information that Ruben Robles-Ramos, 49, was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in the Magic Valley, a Friday statement from the U.S. attorney for Idaho said.

An investigation was initiated and revealed that Robles-Ramos sold methamphetamine to another person on three occasions. During later investigative efforts, law enforcement learned about storage units that were used by Robles-Ramos and others to store controlled substances. A search of these storage units led to the seizure of about 30 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.5 pounds of heroin, and five firearms, including an AK-47 style assault rifle.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Robles-Ramos to serve five years of supervised release. It is expected Robles-Ramos will be deported to Mexico upon the completion of his sentence.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Cassia County sheriff's offices; Twin Falls Police Department; and the Jerome County Prosecutor’s Office, which led to charges.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

