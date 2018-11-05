GOODING — A Gooding man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for possessing and distributing child pornography, the United States Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday.
After he's released from prison, Yazmani Gomez-Sandoval, 36, will be supervised for the rest of his life, a U.S. District Court judge determined Thursday.
Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security identified Gomez-Sandoval in June 2017 as one of "many" people trading photos and videos of child pornography on an online chat room, according to the USAO. He posted videos at least five times of minors engaged in sexual acts, including images of toddlers, infants, and sadistic and masochistic abuse.
When agents searched Gomez-Sandoval's cellphone, they found about 71 photos and 15 videos containing child pornography.
Gomez-Sandoval admitted to trading child porn in the chat room, USAO said. He also confessed to recently sexually abusing a 6- or 7-year-old child in Gooding, as well as three other children between the ages of 4 and 6 in Mexico between 2003 and 2006.
"Often, persons involved in child pornography also have committed hands-on sex offenses," U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in a statement. "By focusing on these investigations, we may be preventing the future sexual abuse of a child."
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative from the Department of Justice to crack down on the sexual abuse of children.
