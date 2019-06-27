{{featured_button_text}}
Jesus Tenorio-Estrada

Jesus Tenorio-Estrada

 COURTESY PHOTO

GOODING — A man charged with battery has had the charges reduced.

Jesus Tenorio-Estrada, 27, appeared before Magistrate Judge Casey U. Robinson on Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing on the aggravated battery charges of assaulting his brother with a baseball bat and domestic battery.

During a nearly two-hour hearing, two victims in the case and Sgt. Sabrina Becker of the Gooding Police Department were questioned by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney C. Ira Dillman and Public Defender Michelle Agee, who is representing Tenorio-Estrada.

The questioning covered events that took place the night of June 18 when police were called to the Main Street Trailer Park. Tenorio-Estrada had been in an argument with a woman, which led to his brother receiving a severe head injury, court documents say.

Once the testimony concluded, Robinson said the state had not met the burden of proof on the aggravated battery charge. He dismissed the felony charge and lowered Tenorio-Estrada's bond from $250,000 to $5,000. Tenorio-Estrada remains in custody in the Gooding County Jail.

A jury trial on the misdemeanor battery charge is set for Aug. 22.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments