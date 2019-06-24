{{featured_button_text}}
GOODING — A man has been charged with aggravated battery after police say he struck his brother with a baseball bat.

Jesus Tenorio-Estrada, 27, is being held at the Gooding County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Gooding Police and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at approximately 10:40 p.m June 18, according to Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher.

Jesus Tenorio-Estrada had fled the Main Street Trailer Park prior to officers' arrival, Fisher said. Officers found the victim unconscious with severe injuries. He was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center before being flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley. He was not listed as a patient at that facility as of Monday.

Officers pursued Jesus Tenorio-Estrada on foot after he returned to the area and again fled, Fisher said. He was located, subdued with the aid of a stun gun, then placed in custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

