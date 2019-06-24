GOODING — A man has been charged with aggravated battery after police say he struck his brother with a baseball bat.
Jesus Tenorio-Estrada, 27, is being held at the Gooding County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Gooding Police and the Gooding County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance call at approximately 10:40 p.m June 18, according to Gooding Police Chief Dave Fisher.
Jesus Tenorio-Estrada had fled the Main Street Trailer Park prior to officers' arrival, Fisher said. Officers found the victim unconscious with severe injuries. He was taken by ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center before being flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley. He was not listed as a patient at that facility as of Monday.
Officers pursued Jesus Tenorio-Estrada on foot after he returned to the area and again fled, Fisher said. He was located, subdued with the aid of a stun gun, then placed in custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.