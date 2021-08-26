 Skip to main content
Gooding County man on charges he possessed explicit images of children
Gooding County man on charges he possessed explicit images of children

WENDELL — A Wendell man was arrested Wednesday on charges he possessed sexually explicit images of children, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho filed a complaint Wednesday, against 47-year-old Troy E. Vanderventer and will prosecute the case.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit made the arrest, and Idaho State Police and the District 5 Probation and Parole Office assisted.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.

