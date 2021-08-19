 Skip to main content
Gooding County high-speed chase ends with shooting in cornfield
breaking top story

Cop Lights

Police lights

WENDELL — A second attempt to arrest a county resident on a felony probation warrant ended Thursday afternoon with a shooting in a cornfield after a high-speed pursuit by deputies, according to the Gooding County sheriff.

Deputies lured the unidentified man in his mid-20s at about 2:30 p.m. to an area near Box Canyon in the southwestern corner of the county, Sheriff Shaun Gough said. The man had advertised a pickup for sale on social media and the sheriff's office inquired, asking to see the vehicle.

When the man realized who was meeting him, he left the scene heading east at speeds of up to 100 mph. After heading north on Rex Leland Highway, which becomes Idaho Highway 46, the man backed into a cornfield south of Wendell and waited. When deputies arrived, he rammed several county vehicles, Gough said.

A deputy fired his gun at the man, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The multi-agency Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, Gough said.

Deputies also attempted to arrest the man early Sunday morning, he said, but lost the man in another cornfield.

