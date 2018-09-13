Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Guppies Fire
Buy Now

Police Chief Craig Kingsbury and Fire Chief Les Kenworthy can be seen reflected in the glass of the window Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Guppies Hot Rod Grille in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — An online fundraiser to help a downtown restaurant severely damaged in a fire last weekend had raised nearly $700 as of Wednesday evening.

Fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the blaze that started at Guppies Hot Rod Grille Sunday night, city spokesman Josh Palmer said Wednesday afternoon, though they have confirmed that the fire originated in the kitchen area.

A GoFundMe campaign launched Monday, titled “Help Guppies Hot Rod Grille,” aims to raise $5,000 for the restaurant, which is currently closed for repairs.

“This money will be raised to help rebuild, repair, and replace everything that was lost in the fire and also help Guppies Hot Rod Grille become one of Twin Falls most loved restaurants once again!” wrote the page’s creator, Amber Padgett.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 16 people had donated a total of $675.

Guppies said in Facebook posts this week that it plans to rebuild and reopen.

“Please keep us close to your heart,” the restaurant wrote Tuesday. “We WILL be back. Probably gonna make some noise when we do...”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments