TWIN FALLS — An online fundraiser to help a downtown restaurant severely damaged in a fire last weekend had raised nearly $700 as of Wednesday evening.
Fire marshals have not yet determined the cause of the blaze that started at Guppies Hot Rod Grille Sunday night, city spokesman Josh Palmer said Wednesday afternoon, though they have confirmed that the fire originated in the kitchen area.
A GoFundMe campaign launched Monday, titled “Help Guppies Hot Rod Grille,” aims to raise $5,000 for the restaurant, which is currently closed for repairs.
“This money will be raised to help rebuild, repair, and replace everything that was lost in the fire and also help Guppies Hot Rod Grille become one of Twin Falls most loved restaurants once again!” wrote the page’s creator, Amber Padgett.
As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 16 people had donated a total of $675.
Guppies said in Facebook posts this week that it plans to rebuild and reopen.
“Please keep us close to your heart,” the restaurant wrote Tuesday. “We WILL be back. Probably gonna make some noise when we do...”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.