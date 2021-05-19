'Gina's Hope' shirts banned at courthouse on second day of Rodriguez murder trial

Tribe denied the request, but Roark said he would try to refrain from using the term.

Once in front of the jury, Larsen called state prison inmate Cody Thompson to the stand, who said that as a 16-year-old he was in a car with Rodriguez when Rodriguez went to Krieger’s house on the night she was murdered.

Thompson is serving a life term in the Idaho Department of Correction for raping an inmate while he was incarcerated.

Thompson, who said he weighed about 100 pounds at the time, said he was “intimidated” by Rodriguez, who was an adult, because of his manner and the way he dressed.

Thompson said on the night of the murder, he was left waiting in the car in an alley and said he wasn’t feeling well and at one time left the car to defecate near Krieger’s house, but he doesn’t remember exactly where.

He said when Rodriguez came out of the house he had what Thompson thought was a body wrapped in a blanket and he was told to help put it in the back of the car.

On the witness stand, Thompson stopped his testimony several times to wipe away tears.